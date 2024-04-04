(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Furniture Retailing in Europe" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Furniture retailing in Europe offers an in-depth analysis of the home furniture distribution in 15 European countries (Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom) with trends in home furniture consumption, market forecasts, data by country, analysis by distribution channel, retail formats and sales performances of leading home furniture retailers.

The European furniture retailing market is a EUR 165 billion market. The market exhibited robust growth in 2021, followed by a deceleration in 2022, and a contraction in 2023. During the last decade, the furniture retailing sector has experienced structural changes.

Even though the market is dominated by large-scale furniture retailers (further bolstered by significant merger and acquisition activities in the past two years), small-scale independent stores showed resilience and adaptability facing competition from larger retailers and online platforms. Moreover, the online channel has been an undeniable game changer in the furniture market during the pandemic outbreak, and it has continued to maintain a strong position well above pre-pandemic levels.

Value of the home furniture market and its historical and forecasted trends in Europe and for each considered market

The main structural changes affecting the sector (e.g. concentration process, the impact of large-scale organized specialist distribution, the online channel)

Market share of each distribution channel

Country peculiarities in furniture retailing

Listing the leading home furniture retailers by home furniture sales, in Europe and for each considered country Identifying the most important and recent retailers' M&A operations affecting the furniture market

SECTION I : Basic data and overview of the European home furniture market trends, its main demand determinants and the distribution channel's structure.

The section also presents the ranking of the 30 leading retailers by home furniture sales in Europe, the full sample of leading furniture retailers active in Europe with summary tables and characteristics of the selection of companies for which is available a detailed profile in the report and a financial performance analysis of the sample considered. Significant mergers, acquisitions, and agreements that occurred in the last 5 years among leading furniture retailers are also provided.

SECTION II : Each country chapter provides basic data on consumption trends, furniture segments, imports, the structure of the distribution channels and detailed company profiles of the leading furniture retailers operating on the reference markets.



Profiles include basic data (total revenues, estimated home furniture revenues, employees, number of stores), type of retailing format, product specialization, brands, online sales, and other information, such as website and product portfolio. CSIL worked on extensive data gathering, including market data and detailed financial figures for around 350 retailers (the main actors operating in Europe).

Over 760 furniture retailers and buying groups, of which 175 with detailed profiles are mentioned in the study.

Home furniture market is broken down by distribution channel : Organized specialist distributors (furniture chains, franchises, buying groups); Independent furniture retailers; Non specialist distributors (department stores, multi-stores, DIY); e-commerce; Other (direct sales and handicraft).

The estimate of online share is available for markets included in the report.

Furniture segments included : Kitchen furniture; Upholstered furniture; Furniture for bedroom, dining and living rooms; Mattresses; Non-Upholstered seats

Timeframe considered : 2014-2023 and furniture market forecasts in real terms for 2024 and 2025.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:



Amazon

De Mandemakers

DFS

Fournier

Groupe Adeo

Howden Joinery

IKEA

John Lewis

La Redoute

Lars Larsen

Maisons du Monde

Migros

Mondo Convenienza

Otto Group

Poltronesofa

Sainsbury's / Home Retail

Schmidt Grupe

Segmuller Gruppe

Wayfair

XXXLutz

El Corte Ingles

Furniture Village

Krieger-Gruppe

Nobia

Mobilux (BUT International)

West Retail Group Tessner Holding

