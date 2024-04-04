Govt Extends Working Days, Duty Hours In Gmcs, Gdcs Of J&K

According to an order, new reporting time in GMCs and GDCs will be 9 am while relieving time will be 5 pm on all days except Saturday.

“In order to improve patient care, 9 am will be reporting and 5 pm will be relieving time on weekdays with half an hour lunch break from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm on all days except Saturday in all government medical and dental colleges of J&K,” reads an order.

The order states that on Saturdays reporting time shall be 9 am and relieving time will be

1:30

pm.

