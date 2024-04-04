Sonakshi Posts Glimpses From Her ‘First SLB Song’ Launch; Says She’S ‘Shukraguzaar’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha is over-the-moon that her "first Sanjay Leela Bhansali song" titled 'Tilasmi Bahein' from 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' is out and has shared some glimpses from the launch on social media.

The actress took to Instagram and shared a reel.

The video begins with Sonakshi getting dolled up for her launch. It then shows a few scenes from the track before featuring the actress saying, "it's my first Bhansali song, guys."

The actress, who reportedly took just one shot under 20 minutes to shoot for the track, captioned the clip:“The big launch!! My first @bhansaliproductions song is out.... Aap sab ka shukraguzaar hai.”

Sonakshi then went on to thank her hair, make-up and styling team.

She wrote:“Special props to my fabulous team who make sure I shine on and off screen.... Teamwork makes dream work.”

'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar' marks the OTT debut of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali. It also stars Sharmin Segal, the niece of Bhansali, Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha and Sanjeeda Sheikh.

The series will stream on Netflix from May 1.