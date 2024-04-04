Audited Annual Report 2023

STATEMENT OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

Like past years and, surely, years to come, 2023 was anything but dull for Merko. The changing market and economic conditions are constantly forcing us to think on our feet. Fortunately, there is no question that our people are up to the challenge. Indeed, we have successfully implemented the decisions we have needed to make. The results for 2023 attest to this, as can be seen from the figures in this report.



Our performance in the year ended was made possible by fact that several important factors coincided. We had the capacity to launch major construction sites, and we also capitalized on the success of our real estate developments of the past few years. In 2023, we delivered about 1000 new homes and commercial units to our customers. Building a contemporary living environment and high-quality homes remains a priority for us. Since the real estate market will remain unstable in the near future and the pace of apartment sales is low, we are steering our developments at a pace and volume that corresponds to the new market situation.

In the near future, we will again focus more on construction service. Our portfolio of work is in about as good condition as can be in today's turbulent world, counterbalancing the negative impact on our construction volumes and sales from the apartment market slump. In 2023, the group companies entered into EUR 501 million in new construction contracts, and as of the end of the year, the balance of secured order-book stood at EUR 477 million, an increase of about 60% compared to 2022.

In terms of giving back to society, we are continuing to contribute to healthy life years by developing places for physical activity. We support culture and art, make cities and towns richer through public art and parkland, and support those in need. We are also helping train a new generation of professionals and are proud of the fact that Merko is Estonia's most attractive employer in the eyes of university students in engineering specialities.

Merko's success hinges on its people. We take our hats off to you, just as we salute Merko apartment buyers, construction service customers, partners and shareholders who has put their trust in us. The project we have completed in collaboration between many professionals have won acclaim in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Among other honours, Merko's Merks Viesturdarzs apartment development won the title of the Best Building of the Year in Latvia in the new homes category. Vilnelės Skverai was declared Lithuania's best residential project at the Sustainable Development 23 competition. Attesting to our good work, Estonian apartment buyers considered Merko the best-known and most prestigious real estate developer for another straight year.

Thanks to our hallmarks – good decisions and quality work – we are in good financial health and our outlook for the future is positive. We plan to focus on our strengths, manage risks and operate using the best available knowledge. We take a measured approach and constantly re-assess the situation as we go, designing a better living environment and building the future.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

in thousand euros