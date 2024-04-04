Parliament May Consider Bill On Mobilization At Its Next Meeting - Stefanchuk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The bill on mobilization could be submitted for consideration by the Verkhovna Rada at its next meeting.

Verkhovna Rada Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk said this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

"The bill has already been discussed in the [Defense] Committee of the Verkhovna Rada, and a comparison table is being prepared for the second reading. I really hope that this draft law will be brought to the floor at the next meeting of the Verkhovna Rada," Stefanchuk said.

He recalled that President Volodymyr Zelensky had signed into law the bill lowering the conscription age from 27 to 25 years. In addition, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a bill on the creation of an electronic office of persons liable for military service and a bill introducing certain guarantees for military personnel.

"And now, in fact, we are working on the fourth bill. These are changes to the law on mobilization, which will clearly establish the criteria of justice regarding Ukrainian citizens fulfilling their duty to defend the motherland.... I emphasize once again, I am convinced that we will have the potential to bring it to the hall at the upcoming meetings of the Verkhovna Rada," Stefanchuk said.

On February 7, the Verkhovna Rada adopted at first reading Bill No. 10449 "On the Introduction of Amendments to Certain Legislative Acts of Ukraine Regarding Certain Issues of Military Service, Mobilization, and Military Registration."

