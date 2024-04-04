In Lyman Sector, Soldiers From 66Th Brigade Destroy Five Enemy Depots, Three Positions

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Lyman sector, soldiers from the 66th Separate Mechanized Brigade named after Prince Mstyslav the Brave destroyed five Russian ammunition depots and three their positions in the last day.

According to Ukrinform, Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, reported this on Facebook .

"The 66th Brigade continues to hold back the invasion in the east. The brigade's units participated in the defense of Marinka, Novomykhailivka, and Krasnohorivka. In 2022, they liberated Lyman, Shchurove, Nevske, and other settlements during the counteroffensive in the Kharkiv region. Now the soldiers are working hard in the Lyman sector," he wrote.

Pavliuk added that hundreds of the brigade's soldiers have received state and departmental awards. Two soldiers have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukrainian aerial reconnaissance soldiers and border guards destroyed an enemy EW station and antenna equipment using kamikaze drones.

Illustrative photo: AFU General Staff