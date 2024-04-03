Awqaf's Iftar Tents Host Awareness Programmes

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Iftar tents by the General Administration of Endowments at the Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs are hosting awareness programmes in co-operation with the Ministry of Interior (MoI).

The General Directorate of Drug Enforcement, General Directorate of Traffic, Civil Defence and Community Police Department at MoI are holding awareness programmes to guide and educate workers at the tents on safety and security procedures and to promote a culture of security and safety.

With translation to Urdu, the awareness lectures cover topics including traffic awareness, combating drugs, extinguishing fires, security and safety procedures.

Also, they explain how to deal with potential situations and risks in the work environment and daily life.

The Civil Defence Department's lectures give tips regarding warning of fire dangers, and security and safety measures to prevent fires in living rooms and workplaces. They also provide safety-related information such as the availability of first aid tools and fire extinguishers and explain how to use them.

Directives of the General Directorate of Drug Enforcement raise awareness on the harm and dangers of drugs and the risk of carrying other people's belongings to and from Qatar. Also, they explain the danger of bringing medicines from home that may be prohibited in Qatar.

Directions by the General Directorate of Traffic aim to raise the level of traffic awareness among workers who drive vehicles and ensure traffic safety. These introduce the traffic law while explaining the importance of wearing a seat belt and the dangers of using a mobile phone while driving.

Awareness lectures by the Community Police Department include an introduction to community police, its role and its most prominent specialities.

The General Administration of Endowments thanked MoI and the four participating departments for their co-operation in the awareness programmes.

