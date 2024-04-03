IPL 2024: Andre Russell Left In Awe By Ishant Sharma's Yorker (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Andre Russell left stunned by Ishant Sharma's impeccable yorker in the IPL 2024 clash between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday. In the crucial final over of the KKR innings, Ishant unleashed a devastating delivery that crashed into the stumps, leaving Russell sprawled on the ground. The footage of the dismissal swiftly went viral on social media platforms. Even as Russell made his way back to the dugout, he couldn't help but acknowledge the brilliance of the delivery with applause. Despite Russell's praise, KKR managed to post a formidable total of 272/7 in their allotted 20 overs against Delhi Capitals.

Kolkata Knight Riders dealt a severe blow to Delhi Capitals, as they achieved the second-highest team total in Indian Premier League history! Opting to bat first after winning the toss, KKR amassed a colossal 272/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Sunil Narine's blistering knock of 85 runs off just 39 balls, including 7 boundaries and as many sixes, spearheaded their charge. His partnership of 60 runs with Phil Salt (18 off 12) set the tone early on. Angkrish Raghuvanshi's explosive 54 off 27 balls further compounded Delhi's woes, forming a formidable 104-run partnership with Narine.

Despite the dismissals of both set batsmen within an over, the onslaught continued with Andre Russell (41 off 19), Shreyas Iyer (18 off 11), and Rinku Singh (26 off 8) pummeling the DC bowlers. Anrich Nortje's 3/59 was the best among the DC bowlers, while late strikes by Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, and Mitchell Marsh limited KKR's onslaught, preventing them from surpassing Sunrisers Hyderabad's record IPL total. Chasing this mammoth target appears daunting for DC, given the formidable bowling lineup of KKR.

