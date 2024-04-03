Shiv Sena Ready To Reclaim South Mumbai Seat: Milind Deora

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 3 (IANS) While the BJP and the Shiv Sena are yet to decide on the South Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency during the ongoing seat-sharing talks for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Sena MP and former Union Minister Milind Deora claimed on Wednesday that the party is ready to reclaim the seat.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has already announced the renomination of its sitting MP Arvind Sawant from South Mumbai, while the names of state Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar are doing the rounds in the BJP camp if the party gets the seat in its quota.

Besides, the BJP and the Shiv Sena were also exploring the option of leaving the seat to the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in a bid to lure the 'Marathi Manoos' in the the constituency. However, no final decision has been taken on this count yet.

Deora said the Shiv Sena is prepared to reclaim South Mumbai after the inauguration of the party's three new 'Shakhas'.

He emphasised the importance of effective representation in South Mumbai and highlighted the 'absence' of the incumbent MP, Arvind Sawant, from the constituency.

"There is a need for proactive leadership that is present and accessible to the people, echoing the sentiments of many residents who have felt neglected by their elected representative," Deora said.

He also expressed confidence in the leadership of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

"Eknath Shinde's visionary approach to governance has inspired the Shiv Sena cadres to work tirelessly for the progress and development of Mumbai. Under Shinde's guidance, the party aims to address the pressing issues facing the city, and ensure that every voice is heard and represented in the corridors of power," Deora said.