Mwani Qatar ports processed over 351,500 TEUs of container volumes in first 3 months

(MENAFN) In the first quarter (Q1/January to March) of 2024, Mwani Qatar ports (Hamad Port, Doha Port, Ruwais Port) handled a total of 351,564 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) containers, marking a 4 percent growth compared to the same period last year. Additionally, there was a significant increase of 46 percent in livestock shipments, 4 percent in RORO (Roll-On/Roll-Off) units, and 6 percent in building materials during Q1, as reported by Mwani Qatar on its X platform yesterday.



The three ports received a total of 647 ships in the first quarter, while the cargo shipments comprised 367,350 tonnes of general and bulk cargo, 19,200 RORO vehicles, 221,125 heads of livestock, and 142,886 tonnes of building materials during this period.



In March 2024 alone, the ports experienced a notable surge, with 232 vessels calling on them, representing a 17 percent increase from February 2024. Container handling saw a substantial rise of 23 percent, while livestock and building materials volumes surged by 66 percent and 28 percent, respectively.



During March 2024, the ports managed to handle 136,851 TEUs containers, along with 139,097 tonnes of general and bulk cargo, 5,971 RORO units, 118,569 heads of livestock, and 52,242 tonnes of building materials.



The container terminals have been strategically designed to accommodate the escalating trade volume, thereby facilitating ease of doing business and aligning with the objectives of economic diversification outlined in the Qatar National Vision 2030.

