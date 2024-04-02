Solo International Art Exhibition By Nina Luna

(MENAFN- USA Art News) Culturally Arts Collective's newest solo exhibition comes from artist Nina Luna. Nina is a

two-time breast cancer survivor and painting became part of her healing process. She chose a female torso as her canvas, painting them helped her to embrace who she is as a woman. View her exhibition here.

Painting became a place where she could hide from the pain she was going through and go to a place of calmness, tranquility, and freedom from the world she was existing in. Each piece of artwork in this exhibition tells a story of where she was mentally while going through cancer, where she has gone, where she is now on her journey, and how she has grown as a woman, a survivor, and an artist.

The Milostka Center for Exhibitions is Culturally Arts Collective's online gallery house that uses 3-D, virtual reality, 360-degree exhibition rooms. This allows for an innovative, immersive experience that helps accessibility and representation in the arts.

Culturally Arts Collective is an international non-profit organization dedicated to helping artists reach their full potential regardless of social, economic, and cultural background. Since our foundation in 2020, our mission has been to provide free arts education, exhibition, and community outreach to individuals passionate about the arts. Our main objective is to provide diverse representation in the arts to build a more global platform for artists focusing on art as visual activism and art as community activation. Over the past year, Culturally Arts Collective has worked with over 3,500 artists across 100 countries.

At Culturally Arts Collective, we strive to provide these backgrounds to our students, consumers, and the general public. The Milotska Center of Exhibitions provides a space for artists to showcase their work globally. We hope to continue our work in educating and promoting artists in years to come. For more information and to see the artistic ingenuity we have to offer, visit our website at or Instagram page @culturallyarts, or submit your own art to an upcoming exhibition at .