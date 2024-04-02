US Firm On Enduring Support To UNESCO - Blinken

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) PARIS, April 2 (KUNA) -- US Secretary of State Antony Blinken affirmed, on Tuesday, his country's strong enduring support to The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) fundamental mission, namely the safeguarding of culture and education.

Blinken made his remarks during his meeting with Audrey Azoulay, Director-General of UNESCO at the Organization's headquarters in Paris.

During his visit, he reaffirmed the United States' enduring support for UNESCO's fundamental mission, notably the safeguarding of culture and education.

Earlier, Blinken made his first official visit to UNESCO headquarters since the United States re-joined the Organization in July 2023.

In a meeting with Audrey Azoulay, he reaffirmed the United States' full commitment to supporting UNESCO's mandate for education, sciences, culture and information.

The Director-General praised the United States' commitment to the Organization's multisector priorities including Africa and gender equality, improving access to quality education for all, as well as globally implementing the Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence which was unanimously adopted by UNESCO's Member States in November 2021.

Audrey Azoulay and Antony Blinken also discussed actions that are being implemented and envisaged by UNESCO in crisis and conflict environments, notably in Iraq, Gaza and Ukraine.

In recent months, the United States has made a voluntary contribution of USD 3 million to UNESCO to preserve the works of Ukrainian artists, including the works of Maria Prymachenko.

On this meeting, Audrey Azoulay also paid tribute to UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Esther Coopersmith, who passed away on March 26, and who was an ardent advocate of the United States' return to the Organization. (end)

