Eid-Ul-Fitr Date Announced In Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Pakistan's Meteorological Department has once again said that the Shawwal moon is likely to be seen on April 9 in the region.While predicting the rise of Eid
Fitr moon, the department said the moon would conjunct with the sun on April 8 at 11:21pm (local time). On April 9, the age of the moon will be 19 to 20 hours. It will be visible to the naked eye for about 50 minutes after sunset and the first of Shawwal will be on April 10.“The Met Office forecast that in the southern regions of the country the sky will likely be clear, while the sky could be cloudy in the northern regions'”, it said, according to media reports.ADVERTISEMENTMeanwhile, chairman of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, has also talked about the possibility of 29-day Ramazan based on scientific findings marks the end of Ramazan, the Islamic holy month of fasting, and is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of the Islamic lunar calendar. In 2024, Eid
MENAFN02042024000215011059ID1108051278
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.