Swiss Chocolate-Maker Läderach Feels Effects Of Scandal

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Easter is an important sales period for Swiss chocolate manufacturers. This is also the case for Läderach. However, the company suffered a drop in sales following a scandal involving its former patron.
Last autumn Jürg Läderach, former head of Glarus-based chocolate-maker Läderach, was linked to violence and abuse at a public school he co-founded. Although the allegations, which Jürg Läderach denied, were not directed at the company or the current generation of managers, the company has felt the effects of these allegations.
“In Switzerland, we saw a single-digit percentage drop in sales,” says Group CEO Johannes Läderach, Jürg's eldest son. He has led the company since 2018 and says international business is going well. The scandal surrounding the former company head has hardly spilled over abroad, he says. Business abroad have been able to compensate for the losses at home, and Läderach says, overall, the turnover of the family business has continued to grow.
