IMF, World Bank To Hold High-Level Event Discussing Policy Solutions For Low-Income Countries

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) are set to co-host a high-level event titled“Rising to the Challenge: Policy Action in Low-Income Countries and the Role of the International Community.” The event will be held virtually on Wednesday, April 3rd at 9:00 AM Eastern Time.

The discussion will focus on the challenges and opportunities facing low-income countries (LICs) as they navigate the ongoing recovery from recent global shocks. Experts will explore domestic reform strategies that can foster macroeconomic stability, promote sustainable and inclusive growth, and accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The event will also feature a fireside chat with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva and World Bank President Ajay Banga, who will delve into the specific challenges and potential opportunities confronting LICs in the post-pandemic era. Additionally, the discussion will address the role the international community can play in supporting these countries. This includes exploring avenues for mobilising financing, calibrating support programs, and strengthening frameworks for debt resolution.