Algérie Télécom Satellite unveiled as official distributor in Algeria for new SKYPHONE by Thuraya - the world’s most powerful satellite smartphone

(MENAFN- Hill & Knowlton) Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, 2 April 2024: Thuraya Telecommunications Company, the mobile satellite communication arm of Al Yah Satellite Communications Company PJSC (ADX: YAHSAT), today announced the expansion of its cooperation with Algérie Télécom Satellite, the authorised partner for Thuraya services in the People's Democratic Republic of Algeria.



Accordingly, Algérie Télécom Satellite, will be responsible for distributing the new SKYPHONE by Thuraya smartphone through Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and other authorised distributors in Algeria.



SKYPHONE by Thuraya, which allows users to stay connected wherever they are by combining cellular and satellite communication capabilities, was revealed to the public for the first time by Thuraya during the Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona.



Ali Al Hashemi, Group Chief Executive Officer of Yahsat, of Yahsat, said: "This important step embodies a strong partnership that has lasted for nearly two decades between Thuraya and Algérie Télécom Satellite. It also underscores Thuraya's distinguished position as a global leader in satellite communication and data services in Algeria and worldwide. We are delighted to collaborate with Algérie Télécom Satellite in distributing the SKYPHONE by Thuraya, enabling individuals and business sectors in Algeria to benefit from the capabilities of our new phone, which represents a turning point in the smartphone industry."



Yassin Sellahi, Chief Executive Officer of Algérie Télécom Satellite, said: "Algérie Télécom Satellite is committed to providing various sectors of business, government, and private institutions in Algeria with superior capabilities in satellite communications by keeping up with the latest developments in this field, enabling our customers to increase their effectiveness and growth. Collaborating with distinguished partners, including Thuraya, is a key element in achieving this goal, thanks to the services and leading satellite communication solutions provided by Thuraya."



Superior specification



The SKYPHONE by Thuraya relies on the latest Android 14 operating system and features the Qualcomm Kryo octa-core processor for exceptional performance and speed. It is IP67 rated, making it resistant to dust and water. The phone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display made of Gorilla Glass. Its sleek design includes a retractable satellite antenna that can be extended when needed to activate satellite communication services. It comes with three rear cameras and a built-in front camera.



The handset also has two nano-SIM card slots for both terrestrial and satellite communication, expanding its coverage to areas not covered by cellular towers. This smartphone can also be used with SIM cards from mobile operators affiliated with Thuraya's roaming services, with over 370 partners in more than 170 countries.



It is noteworthy that the SKYPHONE by Thuraya represents the first phase of Yahsat’s ambitious Direct-2-Device strategy - PROJECT SKY.







MENAFN02042024007469016123ID1108048465