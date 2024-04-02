New Delhi, Beijing conduct border discussions

(MENAFN) In a renewed effort to address longstanding border tensions, India and China convened for fresh discussions on Wednesday, marking the 29th round of talks between the two nations on the issue. Despite expressing a shared commitment to achieving complete disengagement and resolving lingering issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), the talks did not yield any significant breakthroughs.



According to a statement issued by New Delhi on Thursday, both sides engaged in an "in-depth" exchange of views on the path to achieving complete disengagement and resolving border issues. The talks emphasized the need for maintaining "regular contact" through diplomatic and military channels to uphold peace along the border.



Similarly, the Chinese Foreign Ministry's statement acknowledged the discussions' focus on maintaining control over the border situation and emphasized the importance of reaching a mutually acceptable solution as soon as possible.



However, amidst these diplomatic efforts, tensions between the two Asian powers persist.



Earlier this month, India and China engaged in verbal sparring following Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Arunachal Pradesh, a region along the disputed border. China, which claims the region as its own and refers to it as Zangnan, criticized Modi's trip and expressed concerns over the potential implications for the deployment of Indian troops in the area. In response, New Delhi dismissed China's claims as "absurd" and reiterated its commitment to defending its territorial integrity.



As both nations navigate complex territorial disputes and strive for peaceful resolutions, the recent talks underscore the ongoing challenges in bilateral relations and the need for sustained diplomatic efforts to mitigate tensions along the border.

