BREAKING: Massive Fire In Chemical Factory In Navi Mumbai's Koparkhairane (WATCH)

( MENAFN - AsiaNet News) A massive fire has broken out at a chemical factory in Navi Mumbai's Koparkhairane locality. A number of firefighting vehicles are on the spot. The fire reportedly broke out in the Navbharat Industrial Estate. The cause of the fire is not known yet.

