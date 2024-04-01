The Conference To Unite GCC HR World

(MENAFN- Mid-East) A unique event designed to gather HR professionals working across GCC region – WOW!HR Conference has finally come to the Middle East. Best speakers and HR specialists from Central Asia, Russia and GCC will gather to share their experience, knowledge and effective practices. Visitors will also have a chance to get valuable consultations from top international HR experts during P2P mentoring session. The conference will take place on 15th MAY 2024 in Dubai, UAE .



WOW!HR GCC Conference is a high-level HR event for senior decision-makers, looking for the best approach for managing people in the new reality in order to maximize performance. The conference provides an opportunity to gain access to early insights, engage in interactive sessions and connect with industry leaders.



Our previous events brought together HR managers from the biggest companies around the world. McDonalds, Castrol, Danone, AstraZeneca and many others attended conferences organized by WOW GROUP.



WOW!HR GCC Conference is a place where you can obtain valuable experience, express your ideas and meet associates. We bring top HR influencers from different countries to share their expertise, vision and stories about actual HR cases and instruments.

There will be a full schedule of activities providing numerous opportunities to connect, learn, collaborate and discover new approaches.



Attend WOW!HR GCC Conference and learn more about trends in HR industry. To reserve your place submit a short form on our website.

Schedule a meeting with our team and get all the details! For any inquiries contact: ...al.