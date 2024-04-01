Russians Attacked Kyiv With Five Zircon, 11 Kinzhal Missiles Since Year-Start

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of this year, Russia has used more than 180 missiles and drones to attack Kyiv, including five Zircon missiles, 11 Kinzhal missiles, and 113 Kh-101 missiles, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"The enemy is systematically attacking with combat drones and missiles of various types and modifications. The aggressor is trying to intimidate us and destroy our beautiful city. However, they will not succeed. No matter how many weapons the enemy has," Serhiy Popko , the head of the administration, said.

According to him, since January 1, the enemy has deployed more than 180 missiles and drones to attack Kyiv. Among them are five 3M22 Zircon anti-ship hypersonic cruise missiles, 11 Kh-47M2 Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles, six Iskander-M ballistic missiles, three Kh-69 cruise missiles, one Kalibr cruise missile, 113 Kh-101 cruise missiles, and 48 Shahed combat drones.

Pavliuk: We did everything to prevent capture of

Popko called on international partners to provide Ukraine with air defense systems.

"We need air defense systems. No one in history has ever withstood such a number and power of missile strikes. The democratic world must help close the skies over peaceful Ukrainian cities. More air defense means - more lives saved. And the closer we are to victory," emphasized Popko.

As Ukrinform reported, Natalia Humeniuk, the head of the joint press center of Operational Command South, said that the method of terrorist pressure remains a priority for the Russians, and Russia may continue to carry out targeted terror from time to time, with a focus on Kyiv in particular.