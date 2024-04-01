Selectedfirms Recognizes Virtual Assistant India Among Leading SEO Service Providers In 2024

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Virtual Assistant India has secured its place in SelectedFirms' list of top SEO companies in 2024. This accolade signifies Virtual Assistant India's proficiency and excellence in providing top-tier eCommerce assistance that delivers tangible results.



SelectedFirms, a leading B2B marketplace that recognizes and showcases outstanding service providers across industries, is known for its rigorous evaluation process. The process involves a comprehensive evaluation of companies based on various criteria, including client reviews, market presence, and the overall impact of their services. Virtual Assistant India's dedication to client satisfaction, innovative approaches to SEO, and proven track record have positioned the company among the top performers in the industry.



Mr. Rohit Bhateja, Consultant, Virtual Assistant India, said about this accomplishment, "We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from SelectedFirms. It is an outcome of our team's dedication, hard work, and steadfast commitment to delivering exceptional SEO solutions."



"We believe in setting industry benchmarks, and this acknowledgment affirms our relentless pursuit of excellence in the dynamic field of SEO. Virtual Assistant India remains committed to staying ahead of the curve and delivering valuable solutions to meet the evolving needs of our clients," added Mr. Bhateja.

About Virtual Assistant India

Virtual Assistant India is a leading eCommerce support services provider with over two decades of experience. Their team has over 1200 employees and caters to a global client base of 4000+ brands. They have even successfully executed more than 5100 noteworthy projects. Virtual Assistant India offers eCommerce virtual assistant services, Amazon PPC virtual assistant services, eBay virtual assistant services, and more.



Businesses can learn more about this company on their website- or contact them at ....



Company :-Virtual Assistant India

User :- Allyson Tobin

Email :...

Phone :- 5852830055

Url :-