QNB Commercial Credit Cards Earn Prestigious Mastercard Accolade

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB Group, the largest financial institution in the Middle East and Africa, has been awarded with the prestigious accolade of“Fastest Growing Commercial Credit Cards Portfolio in Qatar” by Mastercard.

This award comes as a clear testament of QNB's leadership within the financial sector, specifically within the cards and payments industry. This distinguished recognition underscores QNB's unwavering commitment to support and grow businesses in Qatar, by providing the most relevant products and services to its clients.

QNB's innovative and advanced payment solutions cater to commercial clients' diverse needs. This program support SMEs and corporates in managing expenses, payables, and cash flow more effectively.

Abdulla Mubarak Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer, QNB Group said:“We are both honored and pleased to receive this notable recognition from our strategic partner, Mastercard. We are fully committed to help businesses to streamline their payment and expense management need, so that they will have more time to focus on growing their business.

This recognition is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing best-in-class financial services to businesses in Qatar and we are confident that we will be able to further grow this business to dominance."

Dimitrios Dosis, President of Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa (EEMEA) at Mastercard, said:“QNB's unwavering commitment to innovation and customer-centricity in the commercial credit cards domain is exemplary.

Over many years, their dedication to excellence has solidified their leadership position in this space. As a long-standing Mastercard partner, QNB's pivotal role in introducing innovative financial solutions has been instrumental in fueling Qatar's economy, and we look forward to many more milestones in our digital journey.”

QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa. Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to 28 countries across three continents providing a comprehensive range of advanced products and services.

The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating from approximately 900 locations, with an ATM network of over 4,800 machines.