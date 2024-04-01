“Kwai” application announces its expansion strategy in the KSA

(MENAFN- Omnesmedia) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - March 31st, 2024: Joyo Technology Pte. Ltd, the owner and operator of the Kwai App, announced its expansion strategy in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to strengthen its presence and interaction with various segments of the Saudi audience. The strategy involves localizing the application and customizing it to the local community in the Kingdom, taking into account strict adherence to authentic Saudi customs and traditions and promoting the country’s cultural heritage.

This strategic direction of KWAI comes in recognition of the large and growing social media market in Saudi Arabia, as 99% of the population uses the Internet, making Saudi Arabia a vital arena for social and cultural interaction. According to Statista report in 2022, the number of social media users in the Kingdom reached about 29.5 million users, with an average daily presence on social media of three and a half hours.

Data indicates that the rate of social media penetration in the KSA will continue to rise by more than 6.33% annually between 2024 and 2028, with the youth group between 25 and 34 years of age being the most interactive with advertisements posted on social media in the Kingdom.

KWAI committed that it will take all technical and administrative measures in order to provide a safe and sound environment for all segments of the audience and meet the needs of the Saudi user in terms of the search, broadcast, communication, and the quality of the content offered. In parallel, the KWAI App will adapt its content and features in line with Saudi customs and traditions, by adding diverse, inspiring local content that is compatible with the Saudi culture.

In addition to supporting local social and cultural initiatives, the KWAI will enhance community communication through its participation in local events and organizing interactive workshops.

The Company concluded its statement by affirming the KWAI’s commitment to providing a distinctive and enriching social media experience to its users in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and striving to achieve remarkable success and enhance communication and interaction in this important and vital market.







