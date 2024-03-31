Diesel Prices Come Down, Gasoline Prices Go Up In Jordan

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 31 (Petra) -- The Petroleum Derivatives Pricing Committee decided Sunday to reduce the price of diesel to JOD.730 per liter instead of JOD.740 and to raise the selling price of 90 octane gasoline to JOD.940 per liter instead of JOD,930.It decided to raise the selling price of octane gasoline 95 to JOD1,175 per liter instead of JOD1,170.The Committee decided to set the price of kerosene for next April at JOD.620 per liter and to keep the price of a domestic gas cylinder (12.5 kg) at JOD 7.This came during its monthly meeting to determine the selling prices of petroleum derivatives locally for April after reviewing the international prices of crude oil and petroleum derivatives during March and comparing them to February.