Top Magical Spots For The Reykjavik Northern Lights Tour: A Must-See Guide

Iceland , a land of mystic landscapes and natural wonders, offers an ethereal spectacle for stargazers and nature enthusiasts – the Northern Lights. The Reykjavik Northern Lights tour is a sought-after experience, providing an opportunity to witness the breathtaking Aurora Borealis. This celestial dance of lights, with its vibrant colours streaking across the night sky, is a phenomenon that captures the imagination and spirit. In this guide, we'll explore the top magical spots around Reykjavik that offer the best chances and views of the Northern Lights, turning a simple excursion into a lifetime memory.

Thingvellir National Park: A UNESCO World Heritage Site

Thingvellir National Park , a site of historical, cultural, and geological significance, is also one of the prime locations for viewing the Northern Lights. The park's wide-open spaces, far from city lights, make it an ideal spot for an unobstructed view of the auroras. The silhouette of the park's dramatic rift valley, formed by the diverging tectonic plates, adds an extraordinary backdrop to the light display.

In addition to its Northern Lights potential, Thingvellir is steeped in history as the site of Iceland's first parliament and is part of the famous Golden Circle route . This combination of natural beauty, historical significance, and accessibility from Reykjavik makes it a top choice for aurora chasers. Tourists can often find guided tours that combine a day exploring the Golden Circle's natural wonders with an evening of Northern Lights hunting in Thingvellir.

Grotta Lighthouse: Serenity by the Sea

Located at the edge of Reykjavik, the Grotta Lighthouse area is a serene spot ideal for viewing the Northern Lights. Its proximity to the city makes it easily accessible, yet it's far enough to avoid significant light pollution. The lighthouse provides a charming foreground for photography enthusiasts looking to capture the Aurora Borealis.

The area around Grotta also offers a natural geothermal foot bath, where visitors can soak their feet while waiting for the lights to appear, adding to the overall magical experience. The sound of the sea, the tranquil environment, and the chance to see the lights dancing over the ocean make Grotta Lighthouse a favourite among both locals and tourists.

Perlan Observatory: Panoramic Views

Perlan, with its iconic glass dome, is not just an architectural marvel but also a fantastic location for Northern Lights viewing in Reykjavik. The observatory offers panoramic views of the city and the sky, making it a unique spot for aurora watching. While the city lights may affect visibility, the observatory's elevation provides a clear view of the horizon, enhancing the chances of seeing the lights.

Perlan also houses exhibitions and a planetarium, which can be an excellent way for visitors to spend their time while waiting for the lights to appear. The observatory's amenities, including a restaurant and a café, make it a comfortable option, especially for those who prefer not to venture too far from the city's comforts.

Videy Island: A Natural Escape

A short ferry ride from Reykjavik takes you to Videy Island, an idyllic spot away from the city's hustle and bustle. The island offers a peaceful environment for Northern Lights viewing, with minimal light pollution and panoramic views of the open sky. The historical and cultural landmarks on the island, including the Imagine Peace Tower, add to its charm.

Videy Island's tranquil setting allows visitors to connect with nature and enjoy the Northern Lights in a serene environment. The ferry ride to the island itself is a delightful experience, offering stunning views of Reykjavik's coastline. This spot is perfect for those looking for a quick escape to nature without venturing too far from the city.

Mount Esja: A Hiker's Delight

For the more adventurous, Mount Esja, located just outside Reykjavik, provides a fantastic vantage point for viewing the Northern Lights. The hike up the mountain is relatively moderate and offers an exhilarating experience for outdoor enthusiasts. The higher elevation and the absence of city lights enhance the visibility of the auroras.

While the hike requires a bit of effort, the reward is a spectacular view of the Northern Lights with the cityscape of Reykjavik in the distance. It's essential to be well-prepared with appropriate hiking gear and to check weather conditions before embarking on this adventure. Mount Esja is ideal for those who want to combine their love for hiking with the awe-inspiring experience of the Northern Lights.

Laugardalur Valley: A Hidden Gem

Laugardalur Valley, often overlooked by tourists, is a hidden gem for Northern Lights viewing in Reykjavik. This area, with its expansive park and botanical gardens, offers a natural setting away from urban light pollution. The serene atmosphere of Laugardalur provides an ideal backdrop for watching the auroras dance across the sky.

In addition to its Northern Lights potential, Laugardalur Valley is also known for its hot springs and public pool, which can be a delightful way to relax while waiting for the lights to appear. The combination of natural beauty, thermal baths, and fewer crowds makes Laugardalur Valley a unique spot for those seeking a more peaceful aurora experience.

Reykjanes Peninsula: Rugged Coastlines and Open Skies

The Reykjanes Peninsula, with its rugged coastlines and open skies, offers some of the best views of the Northern Lights near Reykjavik. The peninsula's unique geological features, including lava fields and geothermal areas, create an otherworldly setting for aurora viewing. The lack of light pollution in many parts of the peninsula enhances the visibility of the lights.

Tourists can explore various spots along the peninsula, such as the famous Blue Lagoon or the lesser-known but equally stunning Krýsuvík geothermal area. The combination of dramatic landscapes and high chances of Northern Lights activity makes the Reykjanes Peninsula a favourite among photographers and nature lovers.

Hvalfjörður Fjord: Serene and Historical

Hvalfjörður Fjord, located a short drive from Reykjavik, offers a serene and historical setting for the Northern Lights. The fjord, with its calm waters and surrounding mountains, provides a stunning reflection of the auroras on clear nights. The area is also steeped in history, with remnants from the Second World War adding to its intrigue.

Visiting Hvalfjörður for the Northern Lights also allows tourists to experience a quieter, more reflective side of Iceland. The fjord's scenic beauty and historical significance, combined with the magical display of the Northern Lights, create a deeply moving and memorable experience.

Skógafoss Waterfall: Aurora Over Waterfalls

Skógafoss, one of Iceland's most iconic waterfalls, is also a spectacular location for Northern Lights viewing. Located a bit further from Reykjavik, the journey to Skógafoss is well worth the effort for the chance to see the auroras cascading over the massive waterfall. The waterfall's powerful presence adds a dramatic element to the Northern Lights display.

While Skógafoss is more of a journey from Reykjavik, it offers a chance to combine a day of exploring the south coast's natural wonders with an evening of Northern Lights hunting. The sight of the Northern Lights above the waterfall is a photographer's dream and a truly magical experience.

Snæfellsnes Peninsula: A Mystical Aura

The Snæfellsnes Peninsula, a bit further from Reykjavik, is renowned for its mystical landscapes and is an excellent location for Northern Lights viewing. The peninsula is home to the Snæfellsjökull glacier, which is said to have a special energy and is the setting for Jules Verne's "Journey to the Center of the Earth." The combination of the glacier, rugged coastline, and quaint fishing villages offers diverse backdrops for the auroras.

Tourists can explore various spots around the peninsula, such as the picturesque Kirkjufell mountain or the charming town of Stykkishólmur. The Snæfellsnes Peninsula, with its enchanting landscapes and folklore, provides a unique and mystical setting for experiencing the Northern Lights.

Conclusion

The Reykjavik Northern Lights tour offers a mesmerizing journey through some of Iceland's most beautiful and unique landscapes. Each spot, from the hidden Laugardalur Valley to the mystical Snæfellsnes Peninsula, provides a different perspective and experience of the Northern Lights. Whether it's the reflection of auroras in the serene waters of Hvalfjörður Fjord, the dramatic backdrop of Skógafoss waterfall, or the rugged beauty of the Reykjanes Peninsula, these locations promise an unforgettable experience. Witnessing the Northern Lights in these magical settings is not just about seeing a natural phenomenon; it's about feeling a deeper connection to the wonders of our planet. For anyone visiting Iceland, this journey under the dancing lights of the Aurora Borealis is a must-do, leaving lasting memories and a sense of awe at the beauty of the natural world.

