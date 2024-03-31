Vcuarts Qatar Students Create 'Ramadan Feast'

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Forty Art Foundation students studying at Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar – a Qatar Foundation partner university – each contributed a dish for an iftar, made entirely out of paper.

The 'Ramadan Feast' is on display in the main foyer of Mathaf: Arab Museum of Modern Art, in Education City until April 10. Please check Mathaf's website for Ramadan timings.

The collaborative sculpture was the culmination of a class project in their Surface and Space Research Studios module, part of their Art Foundation year.

At its core, it presents a project of material exploration, highlighting the idea that a collection of individual creations can form a cohesive whole greater than the sum of its parts-a moment captured at a Ramadan sunset.

The module is taught by Art Foundation Associate Professors Nathan Davis and Maysaa Almumin, along with Teaching Assistants Amira Mohamed and Karmina Asaad.

The participating students are Alia' Abdul Khaleq, Jana Abou Zaghla, Mujahidatus Sha Ad Daiyah, Dana D Ahmed, Meera Al Ali, Reema Al Ali, Aisha Al-Binali, Jumana Al Emadi, Shaymaa Al Hashimi, Fatima Al Kubaisi, Hissa Al Kuwari, Shahd Al Muftah, Maryam Al Nassr, Maria Ali, Farah Osman, Ameena Rasul, Minahil Saeed, Malak Sedki, Kawther Terchi, Shamma Al Ali, Moudhi Al-Balam, Amna Al Kuwari, Maryam Al Kuwari, Aljohara Al Meraikhi, Salha Al Mohannadi, Muneera Al Mohannadi, Fatima Al Muftah, Najla Al Obaidan, Afraa Al Sahlawi, Maryam Al Sharim, Mayyar Al-Shbail, Haya Al Thani, Essa Al Mahmoud, Farida Elgendy, Shahd Khalaf, Sarah Khankan, Ouiame Moussalik, Abdelrahman Shaltout, Hiba Smini and Fatima Sufi.