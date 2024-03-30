Swat Salon Workers Acquitted, Social Media Storm Sparks Controversy

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) In a recent development, two male salon workers in Swat, initially apprehended for their employment in a women's salon, were absolved of charges by the court of Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC-2), albeit with a fine of 15,000 rupees each.

The incident unfolded yesterday when Swat Police lodged an FIR against Mohammad Faraz and Farhan Ashraf, following the closure of a salon where a female worker had administered a facial to a male client. The FIR, filed at Rahimabad police station, invoked Sections 292/294 PPC.

According to Investigating Officer Anwar, the duo was employed at“Sky Salon” in Qambar's city center, which employed both male and female staff members.

The controversy erupted when a video surfaced on social media depicting a female worker conducting a facial treatment at the salon. The footage swiftly went viral, drawing widespread condemnation and sparking debates on social platforms.

Several social media users, including Shakeel John and Abid Ali, voiced their disapproval, denouncing the incident as an affront to Swat's traditions and values. City Mayor Shahid Ali Khan also joined the chorus of dissent, emphasizing that such practices contravened local customs and would not be tolerated.

In response to the uproar, Rahimabad Police intervened, shutting down the salon and sending the female workers back to their respective areas. Subsequently, the two male workers were presented before AAC Muhammad Amir, who opted to levy fines of 15,000 rupees each, ultimately acquitting them of wrongdoing.

This incident reignites discussions surrounding gender norms and cultural sensitivities in Swat, echoing previous controversies such as the cancellation of a women's cricket match due to objections from local scholars and elders. Despite these challenges, efforts persist to reconcile modern practices with entrenched traditions in the region.