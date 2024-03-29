Zelensky: It Must Become Joint Task To Ensure That Environmental Disasters No Longer Occur In Europe

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) It must become a joint task to ensure that environmental disasters no longer occur in Europe.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his evening video address, Ukrinform reports, referring to the president's website .

The full text of the address is provided below:

"I wish you all good health, dear Ukrainians!

Today, I chaired the Staff Meeting, largely focusing on the aftermath of the Russian strikes last night and in recent weeks. The primary target for the enemy in this missile terror is our energy sector, various parts of our energy system. Calculatedly vicious Russian strikes, particularly targeting hydroelectric power.

At the Staff Meeting, we discussed all aspects of protecting these facilities, both within Ukraine and with our partners. It's crucial not only for our state but also for our neighbors and the continent as a whole. There were strikes on the Dniester Power Plant, the Kaniv Power Plant, indicating Russia's intention to replicate the catastrophe they caused at the Kakhovka Power Plant. It must become a joint task – not only Ukraine's – to ensure that such environmental disasters no longer occur in our Europe. Besides Ukraine, Moldova is under direct threat.

I am grateful to all partners who assist us in ensuring an adequate supply of air defense. This is extremely important. On the diplomatic front, we expend much effort not only to counter Russian influence but also to persuade partners to increase the supply of air defense systems and missiles to them.

Of course, there is a lot of work being done in various regions regarding the physical protection of energy facilities. Today, we received reports from representatives of energy companies and government officials.

The second issue discussed at the Staff Meeting was the supply of weapons and ammunition to the front, for our current and upcoming actions. We clearly understand what Russia is preparing for. They are obsessed with war – they won't stop themselves. And we are doing everything possible to ensure enough rebuffs.

Today, I introduced the new Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Lytvynenko. One of his top priorities now is more coordination, more quality draft solutions – everything that will strengthen our state in defense against Russian ambitions and, indeed, our ability to counter hostile ambitions.

Oleksii Danilov will continue his work on the diplomatic front, more specifically – I have approved his candidacy as the new Ambassador of our state to the Republic of Moldova. He discussed with me his vision for his future work for Ukraine. Moldova is an extremely important state for us – both from the point of view of security challenges in the region and our bilateral cooperation.

And one more thing.

Today, the petition regarding casinos, namely online gambling platforms, got the necessary number of signatures very quickly. It addresses the prevalence of such platforms and their impact on part of society. I tasked the chief of the Security Service of Ukraine, State Special Communications Service, Ministry of Digital Transformation, and the secretary of the National Security and Defense Council to compile all analytics on this matter for me, with a proposal for a solution by next week.

And last.

Today started early – at night, due to Russian missile strikes. I kept in contact with Air Force Commander Oleschuk and Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi, listening to extensive reports. Responses to the enemy will be extensive too.

Glory to our strong nation!

Glory to Ukraine!"