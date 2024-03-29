Drgo Launches Drgo Me+ Ready Pack Portable Nutritional Supplement Pack

Creating a convenient nutritional supplement experience for urban dwellers with specific health goals HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 March 2024 - HKT (SEHK: 6823) - DrGo, HKT's one-stop telemedicine platform, announced the launch of DrGo Me+ Ready Pack, a new portable nutritional supplement pack that allows users to easily obtain professionally designed and recommended nutritional supplements.







Professional, efficient nutritional supplement pack to help relieve urban stress

The DrGo Me+ Ready Pack series includes the Stress Relief Pack, Women's Essential Pack and Liver Detox Pack (coming soon), all designed and recommended by a Hong Kong nutritionist for specific health goals1. Each box of Ready Pack contains 30 individually packaged nutritional supplement packs, each containing four different nutritional supplements recommended by the nutritionist, and comes with delivery service2. Users can simply consume one small pack per day to easily meet their daily nutritional supplement needs, sparing them from the hassle of storing and carrying multiple bottles of different nutritional supplements.

DrGo Me+ Ready Pack

Suitable users & benefits

Included supplements

Stress Relief Pack



Suitable for individuals with busy lifestyles and difficulties concentrating and relaxing Helps relieve stress, reduce fatigue and enhance memory

Resveratrol

Acetyl L-Carnitine

Turmeric with Black Pepper Zinc Women's Essential Pack



Specifically designed for women looking to strengthen their body and increase vitality Helps restore energy, boost blood circulation and skin health, improve sleep quality and relieve stress

Iron

Vitamin C with Rose Hips

Astaxanthin Resveratrol Liver Detox Pack

(coming soon)



Suitable for individuals who smoke or drink excessively with irregular mealtime and a busy social calendar Enhances liver detoxification and intestinal excretion, boosts metabolism and improves digestion and nutrient absorption

Vitamin B Complex

Vitamin C with Rose Hips

Turmeric with Black Pepper Probiotics

DrGo Me+ nutritional supplements have GMP quality assurance3, undergo strict quality control and expert inspection, and are tested for purity and efficacy by third-party laboratories4. The packaging process complies with the ISO22000 international food safety management system standard5, ensuring the safety of the supplements and providing peace of mind for users.

Teresa Ng, Chief Commercial Officer, DrGo said, 'The newly launched portable nutritional supplement pack, DrGo Me+ Ready Pack, further enriches DrGo's product offerings and enhances its ability to reach a wider customer base and increase user adoption on the platform. We will continue to dedicate ourselves to innovative services and products with the goal of meeting users' diverse needs for a healthy lifestyle through a unified platform. This will foster greater user loyalty and create more opportunities for cross-selling.'

Two flexible and convenient purchase options

Catering to the diverse needs of users, the Ready Pack offers two purchasing options: a One-time Solution containing 30 packs and an automatic recurring subscription plan spanning 1 month or 3 months6, ensuring that users' health regimen will not be interrupted.

From now until 30 June 2024, DrGo Me+ Ready Pack is offering a promotional price for One-time Solution at HK$299 per box (listed price: HK$336), and customers will enjoy an additional 10% or 25% off when purchasing 1-Month or 3-Month Solution with the discount code 'NEWBIE' or 'NEWBIEME' respectively7.

Notes:

1. Supplements in the Ready Packs series were designed and recommended by nutritionist Mandy Wong.

2. Delivery service is limited to designated local locations. For details, please see DrGo Me+ website or DrGo app for the 'DrGo Me+ Delivery Policy'.

3. The information is provided by the manufacturer of the supplements.

4. The information is provided and endorsed by the Testing Centre.

5. The information is provided by the packaging company.

6. Under such subscription plan, customers will be subject to automatic successive renewals of their 1-Month or 3-Month Solution every 30 days (for 1-Month Solution) or every 90 days (for 3-Month Solution) at the prevailing price at the time of the renewal for the relevant Solution as indicated on the DrGo Me+ website or DrGo app, unless the customer has validly terminated the subscription.

7. Promotion will end on 30 June 2024. Customer may enter the designated coupon code in 'Apply Coupon Code' column at checkout to enjoy this offer. The offer is subject to relevant terms and conditions. For details, please see DrGo Me+ website or DrGo app.

8. All information, recommendation and statements provided under DrGo Me+, including, without limitation, any packaging information and labelling are for information only and any supplement and recommendations are merely recommendation only, all of which are not in any way intended to prevent, diagnose, treat or cure any illness. Supplements recommended by DrGo Me+ are not registered under the Pharmacy and Poisons Ordinance nor the Chinese Medicine Ordinance. Any claim made for or in relation to such supplements has not been subject to evaluation for such registration.

Hashtag: #DrGo The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About HKT HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive connectivity and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater for their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. Together with our digital ventures which support digital economy development and help connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community tech forward.

