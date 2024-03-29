Quantum Computing's Real-World App False Dawn

A crucial way quantum computing differs from classical computing is in using a property known as “entanglement.” Classical computing uses“bits” to represent information. These bits consist of ones and zeros, and everything a computer does comprises strings of these ones and zeros.

But quantum computing allows these bits to be in a “superposition” of ones and zeros . In other words, it is as if these ones and zeros occur simultaneously in the quantum bit, or qubit.

It is this property which allows computational tasks to be performed all at once. Hence the belief that quantum computing can offer a significant advantage over classical computing, as it is able to perform many computing tasks at the same time.

While performing many tasks simultaneously should lead to a performance increase over classical computers, putting this into practice has proven more difficult than theory would suggest. There are actually only a few notable quantum algorithms that can perform their tasks better than those using classical physics.

Image: Yurchanka Siarhei / Shutterstock via The Conversation

The most notable are the BB84 protocol , developed in 1984, and Shor's algorithm , developed in 1994, both of which use entanglement to outperform classical algorithms on particular tasks.

The BB84 protocol is a cryptographic protocol – a system for ensuring secure, private communication between two or more parties which is considered more secure than comparable classical algorithms.

Shor's algorithm uses entanglement to demonstrate how current classical encryption protocols can be broken , because they are based on the factorization of very large numbers. There is also evidence that it can perform certain calculations faster than similar algorithms designed for conventional computers.

Despite the superiority of these two algorithms over conventional ones, few advantageous quantum algorithms have followed. However, researchers have not given up trying to develop them. Currently, there are a couple of main directions in research.

The first is to use quantum mechanics to assist in what are called large-scale optimization tasks . Optimization – finding the best or most effective way to solve a particular task – is vital in everyday life, from ensuring traffic flow runs effectively, to managing operational procedures in factory pipelines, to streaming services deciding what to recommend to each user. It seems clear that quantum computers could help with these problems.

If we could reduce the computational time required to perform the optimization, it could save energy, reducing the carbon footprint of the many computers currently performing these tasks around the world and the data centers supporting them.