UAE: Free Surgeries For Low-Income People At Kuwait Hospital In Sharjah

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 6:15 PM

Last updated: Thu 28 Mar 2024, 6:25 PM

Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah conducted a series of free surgeries for low-income individuals to commemorating Zayed Humanitarian Day on Ramadan 19.

The surgical and orthopaedic departments at the hospital conducted the free surgeries under the aegis of Emirates Health Services (EHS), to honour the legacy of the nation's founder.

The surgeries included a colon tumour removal surgery for a 70-year-old patient of Asian descent and a surgical procedure for a 25-year-old Asian patient who presented at Kuwait Hospital's emergency department following an accident resulting in an open fracture in his left leg. He underwent surgery to stabilise the open fracture using a metal brace.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Afra Salem, director of Kuwait Hospital in Sharjah, highlighted that the hospital's participation on Zayed Humanitarian Day reinforces its dedication to Zayed's legacy of benevolence and aiding those in need. This showcases the hospital's commitment to the humanitarian collaboration, deemed as an authentic legacy within Emirati society. She emphasised that conducting surgeries for low-income individuals and engaging with patients exemplify essential humanitarian values, pivotal in community development. These actions epitomise reflecting the essence of humanity effectively into society, contributing to nation-building and elevating the UAE's stature both regionally and globally.

The management of Kuwait Hospital also conducted a humanitarian visit to the patients in all internal departments, ensuring their well-being and presenting gifts to them. This initiative aims to reinforce a culture of cooperation and solidarity, while emphasising the noble humanitarian values instilled by the late Sheikh Zayed Al Nahyan. It continues the journey of dedication and giving carried forward by the wise leadership.

ALSO READ:

Did you know? Sheikh Zayed once ordered dinner for a whole neighbourhood

Watch: Third UAE ship carrying aid for Gaza sets sail to Egypt