Several Streets In Kahramanmaras Named After Cities And Martyrs Of Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) After the February 6, 2023, earthquakes in Turkiye, a number ofstreets in the container city built by Azerbaijani businessmen inKahramanmaras province were named after the cities and martyrs ofAzerbaijan, Azernews reports, citing TurkicWorld.

Within this framework, the Azerbaijan-Turkiye BrotherhoodTemporary Shelter Centre, consisting of 453 containers, wasestablished in the logistics centre of Türkoğlu district by theBrotherly Help platform created by some Azerbaijaninon-governmental organisations.

Some 39 streets in the temporary shelter centre where 1700earthquake victims settled, where all the interior accessories,from air conditioner to bed, refrigerator to carpet, were providedby Azerbaijani businessmen, were named after the cities and martyrswho lost the most during the tension and wars between Azerbaijanand Armenia.

The cities of Khojaly, Garabagh, Lachin, Ganja, Shusha, Fuzuli,Barda, Tartar, Aghdam, and streets bearing the names of martyrssuch as Mubariz Ibrahimov, Mammadov Murad, Ahmadov Elbrus are proudof the earthquake victims living in temporary shelters.

It should be recalled that on February 6, 2023, two earthquakesof magnitudes 7.7 and 7.6 occurred in Turkiye in the morning. Theearthquake, whose depth was determined to be 7 kilometres, causedserious destruction in Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya,Adiyaman, Şanlıurfa, Diyarbakır, Adana, and Kahramanmaraşprovinces.