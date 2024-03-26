Afghanistan Futsal Team Beats Australia 5-4

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Afghanistan futsal team secured a 5-4 victory over Australia in the second match of the international NSDF Cup held in Thailand, placing themselves at the top of the table.

The match, held after lunch on Monday, saw Afghanistan's futsal players shine in the first half, taking a remarkable 4-1 lead. However, they ended the second half with a relatively weak performance, resulting in a 4-4 draw.

Ultimately, Afghanistan clinched the fifth goal in the“power play” system, securing victory for themselves.

In this game, Omid Qanbari, Seyed Mojtaba Hosseini, Akbar Kazemi, and Mehran Ghulami scored for Afghanistan, with Mehdi Norouzi scoring the fifth goal from the opponent's goal area.

Nevertheless, Afghanistan is currently leading the table with four points from two games.

The four-nation international tournament includes Afghanistan, Thailand, Australia, and Malaysia competing in Thailand. These matches are part of the preparations for the Asian Nations Futsal Cup scheduled for this year.

Afghanistan will face Thailand in the continuation of these competitions on Wednesday.

