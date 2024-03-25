EMEA Account News In Brief (March 25, 2024)

(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Finn Partners has won two new UK consumer clients. For consumer electronics brand Shokz, known for its premium wireless open-ear headphones, the agency will be working on product reviews, new product launches, and on wellness and lifestyle campaigns in the media and with influencers. The agency is also the first UK PR agency for smart electrical appliance company Tineco, to support new listings and awareness of its brand and its home products. Shokz and Tineco joins the London's team consumer and lifestyle portfolio, including Berry Brothers & Rudd Hobbycraft Lakeland The World's 50 Best Restaurants, Wagamama and Waitrose.



LONDON - Fnality International has again selected The PHA Group to lead the development and execution of its international PR and communication strategy. The agency has worked with the payments fintech since 2021, including supporting the completion of a £77.7 million Series B funding round, and the beginning of its initial phase of Sterling payment operations.



LONDON - Cancer Research UK has selected Born Social to handle its social media account, without a pitch. The specialist agency Born Social is supporting the charity's social strategy and marketing across all platforms, including communications for 'The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer'/



LONDON - Fanclub PR has two new clients: Brixton Brewery has selected the agency to develop consumer PR campaigns throughout the year and offer additional press office support, after a competitive pitch. The agency has already launched its first campaign for the brewer to promote electoral education in the run-up to the UK mayoral elections in May, including pop-up photo booths to help voters with ID so they can vote. The agency is also working with The Camden Clean Air Initiative, leading consumer and B2B comms for Earthfest, London's new sustainability festival that will take place 18-21 April.



LONDON - Luxury hospitality group Nobu has hired W Communications as its retained consumer agency for Nobu Hotel London Portman Square and its restaurant, after a competitive pitch. The property joins W's expanding hotel division, which also looks after Art'otel, W Algarve, citizenM, The Cumberland Hotel and Crossroads Maldives.



BERLIN - Luxury Italian menswear brand Luca Faloni (pictured) has appointed Barabino & Partners as its official communications advisor for the US and German markets, through its offices in New York, Berlin and Munich. Barabino & Partners has been tasked with promoting the brand's story and making the brand accessible to a broader audience.



STUTTGART - Makersite, a software company pioneering a new approach to sustainable product design, has appointed

The Hoffman Agency

as its PR agency of record in the UK and the US to build awareness for the company and its AI-powered platform that enables sustainable product design for Microsoft, Cummins, Vestas and other leading brands

to reduce carbon emissions throughout their product life cycle. Hoffman will support Makersite with proactive storytelling, content, executive thought leadership, and advice on corporate messaging.



LONDON - Technology specialist Missive has been selected as the retained communications partner by open banking platform Ozone API, and working capital solutions and risk management platform Satago, following two competitive industry pitches. For Ozone API, Missive will lead an integrated communications programme, including press office, thought leadership and events. For Satago, which provides SMEs with access to sustainable working capital solutions and risk management, the agency will carry out a messaging review ahead of an integrated programme spanning media relations, creative campaigning and digital.



LONDON - The Flywheelers, an integrated comms agency for high-growth businesses and investors has been selected by earned media analytics company WeArisma to deliver media relations and data storytelling, targeting luxury, beauty, fashion, lifestyle brands.



LONDON - Culture communications agency Kingdom Collective is working with

Casio Watches

for the brand's 50th anniversary year, after a competitive pitch. The programme kicked off with a limited drop of the pioneering Casiotron watch, updated with modern functionality.



LONDON -

Raptor PR, the B2B tech PR agency for the global video games industry, has been appointed as global agency of record by two B2B gametech startups: Stardust, a $35m-funded Silicon Valley start-up which provides game developer tools to build and scale blockchain games; and

Metaplay, a Finland-based fast-growth start-up which offers developer backend solutions for building and scaling mobile games.



GLASGOW - Science, technology and built environment specialist Perceptive Communicators has added four clients to its portfolio. The agency will lead a national communications campaign for Innovate UK, the Government's innovation agency; provide strategic PR, social media, stakeholder engagement and digital support for

Ravenscraig, Europe's largest brownfield regeneration project; and will also provide comms support for family housing developer

Campion Homes and BioConnect Ireland, which brings local and regional food businesses and agricultural producers together with entrepreneurs and investors.



LONDON - Premium gin brand

Renais

has appointed luxury communications agency,

Gabrielle Shaw Communications (GSC) to lead its global communications strategy, building on the success of its launch to create awareness and support its distribution strategy and expansion across the UK, Europe and the US.



LONDON - Quinn London has won the consumer lifestyle communications brief for The Chedi, Andermatt, GHM Hotels' 5-star resort in the Swiss Alps. The agency is tasked with raising awareness of The Chedi in the UK market through media relations, creative campaigns, brand collaborations and ambassador partnerships.

Last year, the agency was appointed to represent the Alpine destination of Andermatt, where the Asian-inspired Chedi is located.

