UNSC Adopts Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, March 25 (KUNA) -- The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) has adopted a resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas in Gaza and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages.

As the United States abstained, the remaining 14 council members voted for the resolution on Monday.

The resolution; sponsored by the Arab bloc's current member of the Security Council Algeria, calls for the truce to lead to a lasting and sustainable ceasefire that would eventually lead to a heavier flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza. (end)

