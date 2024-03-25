Kangana Ranaut Says Politics Is A Way To Work For Society

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 25 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is currently gearing up for her upcoming political period film 'Emergency', has entered politics.

The actress, who will be contesting the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on a BJP ticket from Himachal Pradesh, has shared the reason behind her joining politics.

The actress said that the people of India have given a lot to her as an artist, and she feels compelled to give back to society, and politics is the best way to do the same.

The actress spoke with the media on Monday, at an event. She told the media that for her, politics is not the means to gain publicity or make money but to serve the country.

She said:“God has been kind and has blessed me a lot. For me, politics is not a means to gain publicity or make money, it's a way to serve the people. As public figures and actors, we reach a point where the audience too expects something from us in terms of giving back to society.”

“What all I have, it's all because of people and the BJP is a party of the people. I'll make sure to not leave any stone unturned and give back way more to people compared to what they have blessed me with. I had used the word 'Nepotism' and I would like to say that the BJP is a political party with a fair outlook and functioning."

The actress also said that she didn't join the party as a Bollywood star but as a party worker.

“Today, I haven't joined this party as a Bollywood star, I have become a part of the party as a worker and will work in the interest of the party and society. A lot of people today have gathered here and given me this opportunity as they guide me through this path," she added.

Kangana's father, Amardeep Ranaut echoed her statement and said that the actress has joined the party in order to work for the society. He said that the family doesn't have any animosity with any other political party.

Earlier, The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday announced Kangana as its candidate from the Mandi seat and Rajeev Bhardwaj from the Kangra seat in Himachal Pradesh.