Papua New Guinea 6.9 magnitude earthquake kills over 5, destroys over 1,000 houses

(MENAFN) A magnitude 6.9 earthquake struck northern Papua New Guinea on Sunday, resulting in the loss of at least five lives and the destruction of over 1,000 homes. Defense Minister Billy Joseph, who oversees the natural disaster office, has mobilized all defense force assets, including vehicles, to aid those affected by the disaster, as reported by local daily The National.



Joseph emphasized that the government is actively assessing the extent of the earthquake's impact, particularly in East Sepik province, which is home to more than 433,000 residents. In light of the ongoing seismic activity, he issued a warning urging people to refrain from making sea voyages, regardless of their experience or urgency, and encouraged them to remain calm while taking necessary precautions.



The epicenter of the earthquake was situated 23 kilometers (14.2 miles) northeast of Ambunti town, with heightened seismic activity observed in the region, including a series of aftershocks in neighboring Indonesia and the Solomon Islands. Papua New Guinea, located on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.



The recent earthquake evokes memories of a devastating 7.6 magnitude quake in September 2022, which claimed the lives of twenty-one individuals in the country.

