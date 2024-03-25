Passengers Can Dial 13636 To Reach Biman's New Call Centre

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka: Biman Bangladesh Airlines launched a call centre at its head office Balaka Bhaban in the capital on March 24. The move follows the airline's efforts to offer smart and modern services to the passengers.



Shafiul Azim, Managing Director and CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines inaugurated the call centre by calling the hotline number '13636'. Mohammad Salahuddin, Director-Marketing and Sales and other high officials of the airline were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shafiul Azim, MD and CEO, Biman Bangladesh Airlines, said,“Running on the airline's own system, the Biman call centre is currently in its initial phase. However, the airline will be outsourcing university students as part-time employees soon to run for prompt operation.”

Furthermore, the call centre will be relocated to a separate building and state-of-the-art features will be added soon in an effort to enhance the services further, added the MD and CEO.

From now onwards, oassengers can seek any information regarding Biman Bangladesh Airlines by calling the hotline number '13636'.

