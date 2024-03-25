Assailants explode grenade outside police station in Armenia

(MENAFN) On Sunday, a disturbing incident unfolded in the Armenian capital, Yerevan, as assailants launched an attack on a police station. The attackers detonated a hand grenade outside the station, causing a moment of chaos and alarm in the city.



The Armenian government swiftly labeled the incident as an attempted seizure of the building, raising concerns about the security situation in the region.



"At 5:00 pm (1300 GMT), three armed men attempted to storm the Nor-Nork (district) police station and detonated a hand grenade," the interior ministry declared.



"Two of them were wounded as a result of the grenade explosion and were hospitalised. One gunman remains outside the police station," it further mentioned.



A French news agency’s reporter at the scene saw a man in military fatigues who was standing at the entrance to the building and shouting threats to detonate a hand grenade.



Later, according to interior ministry spokesman Narek Sargsyan, the perpetrator was disarmed and subsequently detained by authorities, as reported by the news agency. This development marked a swift response from law enforcement in addressing the security threat posed by the attacker.



"The man was in an inadequate state and it was impossible to understand what he was demanding," Sargsyan stated, further mentioning that there were no injured among police forces.

