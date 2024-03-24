Turkey Visa For Nepal, Mauritius, Dominica, Cambodia

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) TURKEY VISA BLOG

Citizens of more than 100 nations are eligible to request a Turkey e-Visa, a formal permit provided by the government for entry into Turkey. This electronic visa is suitable for multiple reasons, such as transit, tourism, and business trips. A passport valid for a minimum of five months is necessary for the majority of travelers to Turkey. Tourists who meet the requirements can now submit an online application for a Turkish visa valid for stays lasting up to three months. People from eligible countries need to fill out an electronic application form in order to get a Turkey e-Visa. The e-Visa now serves as a substitute for the sticker and stamp visas previously given at border points. Travelers with a valid passport from any of the eligible countries may apply for an e-Visa. The length of time a visitor can stay in Turkey with an e-Visa depends on their nationality: single or multiple entry visas are issued for 30, 60 or 90 days. All entries must be made within the validity period of 180 days. eVisa for Turkey, eligible travelers only need an internet connection to complete their application. The application is 100% online.







TURKEY eVISA APPLICATION DOCUMENTS



A valid Passport from an eligible country must be valid for at least 60 days beyond the duration of the stay.

A valid Email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. You can use a Debit or credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

TURKEY VISA FOR NEPAL CITIZENS

Nepalese residents are required to acquire an electronic visa in order to gain entry into the nation. The Turkish government provides electronic visas to residents of over 100 nations, Nepal included. In 2013, the Turkish government introduced an online visa issuance platform for issuing an official electronic entry permit to Turkey. The Turkey e-visa program enables citizens of Nepal to travel to Turkey as an alternative to a traditional visa. A Nepalese citizen can use an e-visa to visit Turkey for tourism or business reasons. The e-visa is valid for 180 days starting from the issuance date and permits a single entry into the nation. Nepalese applicants can stay in Turkey for up to 30 days on a Turkish e-Tourist visa. Travelers from Nepal who want to visit Turkey will need to obtain a valid e-visa. The visa application form for Nepal is a type of electronic travel authorisation. Applicants from Nepal and elsewhere can apply for a Turkey visa online using smartphones, PCs, iPads, and other internet-connected devices.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED BY NEPAL CITIZENS



A passport valid for at least 90 days from the date of arrival.

An email address to receive the approved Turkey visa in your Inbox. You can use a debit or credit card to pay for the Turkey eVisa fees.

Turkey Visa from Cambodia

Turkey is famous for its abundant cultural legacy and benevolence. Cambodians now have the convenience of applying for a Turkey visa online using a simple digital system, enabling them to finish the procedure quickly. The new Turkish e-Visa simplifies the visa application process and is designed to save applicants time when entering the country, replacing the old“sticker visa”. Before traveling to Turkey for reasons such as vacation, business, transit, or medical purposes, Cambodians are required to secure a Turkey e-Visa. The Turkey online visa, established in 2013, allows for single or multiple entries and permits stays of 30 to 90 days based on the passport holder's nationality. The validity of a Turkey e-Visa is normally 180 days from the date of issuing. Cambodian citizens can apply for a traditional long-stay visa in Turkey or for other reasons at the Turkish Embassy in Cambodia or abroad. The Turkish e-Visa for Cambodians simplifies the application process and eliminates the need to visit an embassy or consulate in person. Cambodian travelers can apply for their visa in minutes by filling out a simple online form.

Requirements of Turkey Visa for Cambodian citizens



A valid travel document or passport in order to apply for Turkey eVisa.

A valid credit or debit card or PayPal account to pay for the Turkey Visa Online. A valid email address, to receive the Turkey eVisa in their inbox.

Turkey Visa from Dominica

Visitors from the Dominican Republic must obtain a visa before entering Turkey. The Turkish government has made it easier for Dominicans and visitors from over 100 other qualifying countries to obtain a short-term visa by introducing the e-Visa. The Turkey e-Visa permits entry into Turkey and is issued by the government. Dominicans have the option to apply for a Turkish visa either online or at the Turkish Embassy in the Dominican Republic. Several countries grant electronic visas to individuals from Turkey. Residents of eligible countries can accelerate the process by applying for a Turkey e-Visa online. Dominicans need to go online to apply for visas if they are traveling for business or leisure. Residents of the Dominican Republic can only obtain a single type of Turkey e-Visa, which permits multiple entries into the country for a period of 90 days. The e-Visa for Dominicans to Turkey remains valid for 180 days from arrival, enabling multiple stays of up to 90 days each. Citizens wishing to travel to Turkey for other reasons such as employment or study may need to visit the nearest Turkish diplomatic mission and apply in person. To apply for a Turkish e-Visa from Dominica, travelers simply need to fill in the online Turkey Visa Application Form and pay the processing fee. The whole process is very simple and takes no more than a few minutes.

WHAT ARE THE DOCUMENTS REQUIRED TO APPLY?



Valid passport – Your passport or travel document must have an expiration date of at least 60 days beyond the“duration of stay” of your e-Visa. A complete passport scans.

E-mail address – Your visa will be sent to you via e-mail, so ensure that you introduce a valid e-mail address you have access to. Means of payment – You can use multiple methods of payment such as credit and debit cards or PayPal account.

Turkey Visa from Mauritius

Turkey's rich culture, stunning architecture, delicious cuisine, beautiful scenery, and plentiful shopping options have always attracted many visitors as a popular vacation spot. Therefore, Turkey has emerged as a favored vacation spot for people from Mauritius. The Turkish government is now providing electronic visas to over 100 countries, Mauritius included. Citizens of Mauritius no longer need to go to the Turkish Embassy for visa applications. In return, you have the option to apply online and receive your e-Visa promptly. In the year 2013, the Turkey e-Visa was launched by the Turkish government as an online visa option. This online visa application is easy and can be completed rapidly instead of a traditional visa application. Residents of Mauritius can obtain a Turkish e-visa for tourism, sightseeing, or business. Mauritius passport holders, as previously indicated, require a visa to enter Turkey. To enter Turkey, Mauritius citizens must get a Turkish visit visa. Mauritius can stay in Turkey on a tourist visa with multiple entries for up to 30 days. The validity of this e-visa is 180 days from the date of entrance. Applicants no longer need to visit local embassies or wait in long queues to apply for a visa to enter Turkey with the e-Visa. Applicants must just complete an application form.

TURKEY VISA REQUIREMENTS FOR MAURITIUS CITIZENS



A valid passport with an expiration date of at least 6 months from the date you intend to enter Turkey.

A complete passport scans.

A valid email address where notifications and the e-Visa will be sent. You can use a Credit/Debit card for paying the visa fees.