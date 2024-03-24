Earthquake with magnitude of 6.4 hits Indonesia

(MENAFN) On a Friday, Indonesia's Java island experienced a significant seismic event with a magnitude of 6.4, as reported by the United States Geological Survey (USGS). The earthquake, originating offshore, reverberated across the region, with its effects felt as far as the capital city, Jakarta.



Additionally, residents of another unidentified city were compelled to evacuate their homes due to the intensity of the tremors.



The seismic activity occurred at a depth of approximately eight kilometers, originating near Bawean island off the northern coast of Java. The event was recorded at 3:52 pm local time (0852 GMT), marking a sudden disruption in the tranquility of the afternoon.



Despite the substantial magnitude of the earthquake, there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries, providing a semblance of relief to the affected communities.



Local authorities swiftly assessed the situation and determined that the seismic event did not pose an imminent threat of a tsunami, hence refraining from issuing any warnings to that effect.



However, the impact of the earthquake was more keenly felt in East Java Province, particularly in the populous city of Surabaya, where residents reported heightened sensations of the tremors. As the seismic waves rippled through the region, it prompted individuals to brace for potential aftershocks and assess any possible damage to infrastructure or property.



Nevertheless, the absence of significant casualties or destruction offered a measure of reassurance amid the uncertainty and apprehension triggered by the sudden seismic activity.

