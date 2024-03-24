UAE donation campaign offers over 1M meals to Gazans in Ramadan

(MENAFN) A fundraising campaign in the UAE assisted in giving at least 1 million hot meals to people in the Gaza Strip in the holy month of Ramadan.



With Gaza’s population witnessing famine driven by the war, the ‘Gaza in Our Heart’ movement arranged by Dubai Cares, managed to offer meals and food baskets along with waterproof tents.



Dubai Cares, in cooperation with Anera (American Near East Refugee Aid), are functioning carefully with the UN, and political and non-governmental organization allies to open assistance passages for the immediate delivery of life-saving humanitarian aid.



Tariq Al Gurg, who serves as the chief executive and vice chairman of Dubai Cares, stated that the donation campaign through the emirates is allowing everybody to lend a hand in offering emergency aid.



“After getting all approvals we launched the campaign to help our people in Gaza. The campaign managed to provide 1 million meals during Ramadan and we aim to provide a total of 5 million meals by end of the holy month,” Mr Al Gurg declared in a charity event on Saturday arranged by the latest backer of the drive, which is the Palestinian Business Council in Dubai and Northern Emirates.



on Saturday, individuals and businessmen joined the event at Dubai World Trade Centre to donate essential funds which are going to permit the supply of additional assistance to Gaza.



“The situation in Gaza is very bad. Figures shows that more than 25 children in Gaza died due to starvation. By working with Anera, the donations helped to provide hot meals on spot,” Mr Al Gurg noted.

MENAFN24032024000045015839ID1108014809