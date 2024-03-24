Swiss Rescuers Respond To More Blockages In Ski Tours

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Emergency rescues for lost hikers in the Swiss mountains have increased in recent years, according to Swiss media.

On ski tours in particular, so-called blockages have more than doubled compared to previous years, according to the Swiss German-language newspaper SonntagsBlick, which cited mountain emergency statistics of the Swiss Alpine Club (SAC) from 2022.

+ Swiss air rescue operated over 3,000 lifesaving missions in 2023

Blocked persons were in a situation where they could not continue their tour but also could not turn back. In 2022, the SAC recorded a total of 1,008 emergencies. The ten-year average was 607 missions. In a survey conducted by the Swiss Alpine Rescue Association (SAS), 70% of mountain rescue workers also stated that they had had at least one traumatic mission. This was reported in the Swiss newspaper, SonntagsZeitung.

