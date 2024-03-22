Qatar Health Ministry Shares Tips For Managing Asthma During Spring Season

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Marivie Alabanza | The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Spring signals the arrival of blooming flowers and moderate temperatures. For people with asthma, this season can present challenges due to heightened triggers such as pollen.

As spring arrives in Qatar , the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) shares essential advice for managing asthma during this seasonal transition.

Asthma, a chronic lung condition, requires daily management as it can severely affect breathing, impact overall health, and even endanger life.

According to the Ministry, springtime exacerbates asthma symptoms due to triggers like high amounts of pollen in the air from flowers, trees, and grass.

Decreasing exposure to pollen helps prevent and reduce allergy attacks, the Ministry said on its social media post.

To avoid asthma triggers this season, the MoPH offers the following tips:

. Stay indoors during hot windy days.

. Close car windows when driving.

. Wear glasses during hot windy days to prevent pollen from entering your eyes.

. Avoid going to grassy places.

. Avoid having flowers inside the house.

. Avoid hanging your clothes outside to dry, especially during hot windy days, because pollen can stick to clothes which may cause allergies.

. When going out, always keep your preventive asthma medication with you.

Previous study revealed a 9% prevalence of asthma among adults in Qatar, emphasizing the importance of effective asthma management, particularly in the face of environmental and seasonal shifts.

The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) echoed this concern, stating in a previous report that it is the most prevalent disease in Qatar and the Gulf States. PHCC warned of seasonal asthma spikes due to Qatar's warm temperatures, humidity, and dust.

Besides humid and hot weather, many external stimuli lead to asthma attacks, according to PHCC. This include animal and bird droppings, colds, house dust, smoke near factories and refineries, and some types of foods. PHCC stressed the importance of taking influenza vaccines and pneumococcal vaccines, available in all PHCC health centers.

MoPH addded that asthma can be controlled by:

. Taking medication

. Following up with doctor

. Avoiding triggers