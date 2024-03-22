DHL Supply Chain To Invest In A New Warehouse Facility In Senai Airport City, Southern Malaysia, To Fulfill Growing Logistics Demand

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire)



JOHOR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 21 March 2024 - DHL Supply Chain, the global leader in contract logistics, announced the inauguration of its first warehouse in Southern Malaysia. The South Region Hub, a EUR 5.2 million investment, will add 10,000 square meters of warehouse space to DHL Supply Chain's existing portfolio of 236,000 square meters in Malaysia. The construction of the facility will be undertaken by local developer, Eastern Group, and is expected to be ready by Q1 2025.Strategically located in the Free Trade Zone of Senai Airport City, the South Region Hub is a mere 10 minutes away from the North-South Expressway and Senai International Airport, enabling faster delivery times. This also marks a strategic step to fulfill the soaring demand of warehousing from sectors including automotive, technology, cloud business and data center, as DHL Supply Chain grows its business presence in Southern Malaysia.Mario Lorenz, Managing Director, DHL Supply Chain Malaysia said, "With the launch of the South Region Hub as our 24th facility in Malaysia, we are looking to elevate the standards of logistics in the Southern region and beyond. This investment reflects our confidence in Johor's potential as an epicenter for regional distribution. Positioned at a prime location, our Hub will establish new benchmark in efficiency and sustainable logistics solutions."As part of DHL Supply Chain's global sustainability commitment, the South Region Hub will be a carbon-neutral operation with facilities such as solar panels, smart LED lighting and rainwater harvesting solutions.The launch of the South Region Hub forms part of DHL Supply Chain's strategy to invest EUR350 million in Southeast Asia over the next four years, with EUR131 million allocated specifically for Malaysia. This investment will expand DHL Supply Chain's warehousing capacity, workforce and sustainability initiatives in the country. Additionally, DHL Supply Chain is set to open three more facilities across Malaysia – two in Penang and one in the Central region.