Unleash The Beats At BRED Abu Dhabi Presented By Hypebeast: A Five-Day Music Spectacle Featuring The Region's Finest Artists In April

(MENAFN- Mid-East) EDM sensation El Waili, hip hop artist Dafencii, fusion beats by Abyusif and Nour, live performances by Marwan Pablo and Abo El Anwar, and sets by Major League DJz, Honey, D33J, Dystinct, Lana Lubany, and Donia Wael,promise to enthral audiences.

Abu Dhabi, UAE: Get ready to groove to the rhythm of the region as the vibrant

pulse of BRED Abu Dhabi presented by Hypebeast, the region's neo-culture festival, brings the best artists to town from 24-28 April. Music aficionados are in for a five-day extravaganza celebrating the fusion of contemporary Arabic tracks with pulsating electronic, pop, Afrobeats and alternative vibes.

That's not all – find experiences that go beyond music at this year's edition. Bringing culture, creativity and community together, BRED Abu Dhabi promises an abundance of surprises in food, sports and fashion that will leave festivalgoers inspired and entertained.

Crafted and executed by experiential collective Brag, in collaboration with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and Hypebeast, BRED was created to celebrate the region's diverse collection of cultures and highlight the influence of neo-culture on music, fashion, sports, and art. Inspired by the essence of the“Born and Bred” idiom and the iconic allure of 'Black and Red' sneakers,Brag has designed a one-of-a-kind agenda grounded in diverse music, streetwear, art, and street food.

Visitors are invited to explore diverse avenues of creative expression and foster meaningful connections with people from all walks of life.

Regional Talent Takes Centre Stage Artists from across the region will descend on Abu Dhabi to enchant audiences with their diverse sounds on The AMP Stage, while international talents take to The ARENA this year.

On 24 April, witness the fusion of Chaabi and EDM with Egyptian innovator El Waili, featuring hits like '2010' and 'El-3bd Wa El Waili'. Following him, Saudi Arabian artist Omar Dafencii will bring rhythmic poetry to life with songs like '2001'.

On 25 April, prepare for the groundbreaking sounds of Abyusif with tracks like 'Shayef', and Nour's mesmersing blend of Arabic tunes and electronic beats in songs like 'Wana'.

26 April will see audiences sway to Marwan Pablo's introspective lyrics and experimental sounds, alongside Abo El Anwar's electrifying rap performances featuring hits like 'El Asef'.

As the week progresses, 27 April will feature Major League DJz bringing the Amapiano scene to the city with 'Afro Groove', Honey's dynamic blend of genres, and D33J's hypnotic beats in tracks like 'Visions'.

Wrapping up on 28 April, Dystinct will deliver an electrifying performance with their unique blend of urban sounds and infectious energy, while Lana Lubany will enchant with hits like 'The Snake'. Donia Wael will be channelling Egyptian femininity in songs like 'El 3asal' for music lovers on the same day.

Celebrating the spirit of collaboration, BRED Abu Dhabi also announces Virgin Radio 104.4 as its official media partner this year. The dynamic Virgin Radio 104.4 hosts will be on ground, bringing their unparalleled energy and enthusiasm to music lovers and festivalgoers.

By spotlighting the diverse talents of individuals from different walks of life, BRED continues to fulfil a shared desire among communities to come together in celebration of the various subcultures that exist side by side in the MENA region. Now in its second edition, BRED brings people from all over the world to the Yas Bay Waterfront.

Created exclusively for Abu Dhabi, the festival offers visitors to the city an opportunity to witness local and regional creatives performing next to global artists. BRED Abu Dhabi has partnered with Clevertrip to offer bundled staycation experiences. Vacationers can conveniently add festival tickets to their booking during checkout on the Clevertrip website.

About BRED Abu Dhabi:

Launched in 2023, BRED Abu Dhabi is the region's ultimate neo-culture festival. Conceptualised and produced by Brag, in partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, and Hypebeast, the festival was named after the“Born and Bred” idiom and the glory of 'Black and Red' sneakers. Held over a five-day period, BRED Abu Dhabi celebrates the region's creative talent by bringing visitors a packed agenda of performances by regional and international hip-hop and R & B

artists, a curated retail experience featuring designs by global streetwear brands, popular street food concepts from across the region and immersive art displays. Through the creative lens of music, fashion,art and sports, BRED spotlights the region's third-culture individuals and the role of diversity in driving the evolution of neo-culture.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi:

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi's culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi's wider global ambitions.

By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate's position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate's potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism industries.

DCT Abu Dhabi's vision is defined by the emirate's people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi's status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

About Brag:

Brag is a UAE-born experiential collective, creating new social patterns that push boundaries and the perception of what you think an event should be. By fostering that creative energy into Brag-worthy content, the company generates events and live activations that build brands and communities. The

innovative company's portfolio consists of iconic projects like Expo Infinite Nights, Jeddah Season 2022 Anime Village Stage, Riyadh Season 2023 Anime Stage, Fashion Forward, Budx FIFA Fan Festival Dubai, Qatar FIFA FanZone, Expo Fan city, Meet D3, BRED Abu Dhabi, international artists' concerts such as Dua Lipa, Enrique Iglesias, Robbie Williams, Kaiser Chiefs, Alicia Keys, Craig David, 6lack, Giggs, Armani White and more, Sole DXB, Dubai Fitness Challenge and the Dubai Food Festival's Beach Canteen.

About Hypebeast:

Founded in 2005, Hypebeast is a leading platform for men's contemporary fashion and culture that highlights curated brands and emerging lifestyles through editorially-driven news and features. Its devotion to discovery has made it one of the premier online destinations for fashion and lifestyle editorial and news. Currently operating in over 15 markets, readers can stay up to date with the latest culturally-relevant news and developments on men's fashion.

About Yas Island:

Located on the golden shores of Abu Dhabi – just 20 minutes from downtown Abu Dhabi and 50 minutes from Dubai, Yas Island, offers holidaymakers a diverse mix of leisure and entertainment experiences.

From award-winning theme parks such as Ferrari World Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and Warner Bros. WorldTM Abu Dhabi to incredible attractions such as the record-breaking CLYMBTM Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, and the thrilling Yas Marina Circuit (home to the FORMULA 1 ETIHAD AIRWAYS ABU DHABI GRAND PRIXTM), visitors are bound to discover a world of entertainment options all within the 25 sq. km island.

Yas Island boasts world-class shopping at Abu Dhabi's largest mall Yas Mall, superb dining at Yas Bay Waterfront, Abu Dhabi's vibrant day to night attraction and award-winning golf at Yas Links golf course.

The island offers a year-round line-up of spectacular musical, entertainment and family events and houses ten incredible hotels, including W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, and The WBTM Abu Dhabi, the world's first Warner Bros. themed hotel. With more than 165 dining experiences,the destination also features indoor and outdoor concert venues including WHITE Abu Dhabi and Etihad Arena – all of which are complemented by a range of visitor services that connect all attractions to one

another.

With the recent opening of SeaWorld Yas Island, Abu Dhabi, the region's first Marine Life Theme Park,Yas Island continues to add more attractions to its incredible roster.