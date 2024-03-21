Hwang Min Hyun Shares His Hair Shaving Process Ahead Of Military Enlistment

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, March 21 (IANS) South Korean singer-actor Hwang Min Hyun bids farewell to fans and also revealed his hair shaving process ahead of mandatory military service.

Hwang Min Hyun shared pictures of his hair shaving process with fans on Weverse on Thursday, reports allkpop.

The actor also told fans: "Please don't quit Weverse while I'm gone, okay? I'm going to be so sad if I see that the number of members has decreased."

Hwang Min Hyun will enlist for his mandatory service on March 21. After completing his basic training, he is scheduled to carry out the remainder of his duties as a public service worker.

Hwang Min Hyun started his journey in 2012 as a lead vocalist of the South Korean boy group NU'EST. He then became a member of Wanna One. Following Wanna One's disbandment, he re-joined NU'EST, remaining in the group until its disbandment in 2022.

He was also seen in TV shows such as 'Live On', 'Alchemy Of Souls' and 'My Lovely Liar'.