Ankara's center for Middle Eastern studies hosts panel on evolving Turkey-Iraq ties

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, the Center for Middle Eastern Studies (ORSAM), located in Ankara, organized a panel titled "New Era in Turkey-Iraq Relations," focusing on the changing dynamics between the two countries.



During the event, Bilgay Duman, who serves as the coordinator of Iraq studies at ORSAM, emphasized that the Development Road Project in Iraq could potentially yield "not only economic but also regional consequences."



Duman underscored the rising significance of the development path by citing ongoing global crises, such as the attacks by Yemen’s Houthis on shipping in the Red Sea and the European energy crisis. These examples highlight the "global importance" of the development path, according to Duman.



Discussing the recent activities of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in Iraq, it was highlighted that these developments could yield positive outcomes for both Ankara and Baghdad.



Specifically, with reference to the Joint Conclusion Declaration released on March 14 following negotiations between Turkey and Iraq, it was noted that the establishment of joint standing committees in seven key areas—counter-terrorism, trade, agriculture, energy, water, health, and transportation—has the potential to facilitate significant progress.

