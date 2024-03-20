ODOP Helping Traders & Artisans, Says UP Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, March 21 (IANS) The ODOP Scheme has immensely benefited the handicraft traders and is also enhancing the innovative skills of the artisans in Uttar Pradesh, said a government spokesman.

The next level up in One District One Product (ODOP) will come from incubation centres to help entrepreneurs of the changing business ecosystem in terms of technology, innovation and use of AI in business operations.

The spokesman said it was imperative that MSME units evolve with the dynamic business environment and keep themselves updated of the recent business practices and trends.

Pranjal Yadav, secretary, MSME, meanwhile, said that the MSMEs were important for any state because of their role as employment providers.

He stated that MSME and SME players of Uttar Pradesh were informed about the various schemes and incentives being extended by the state to boost the sector.

He reiterated the state's commitment to offer a basket of incentives for the MSMEs and SMEs.

Talking about the textile policy and textile park, recently introduced by the government to boost the textile industry in the state, Pranjal Yadav said that MSMEs were the backbone of a robust economy and lauded the state government's commitment on the count.

“The state's intent and action were evident through initiatives such as single-window clearances, ease of doing business reforms, and infrastructure development projects tailored to the specific needs of MSMEs,” he pointed out.