Nicaragua Rejects The Panama Decision Regarding Martinelli Safe Passage Exit

Nicaragua reiterated to the Panamanian Foreign Ministry its adherence to and compliance with international law to grant asylum to Ricardo Martinelli.

The

government of Nicaragua

'categorically' rejected the fact that the

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Panama

does not recognize the

asylum

it granted to former

President Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Berrocal

that

denies him

the

safe passage

he requires to

leave the national territory of Panama.

Through a note issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs,

Nicaragua reiterated to the

Panamanian Foreign Ministry its

adherence to and compliance

with international law, especially the

Convention on Asylum

signed in

Havana (Cuba) in 1928 and the

Convention on Political Asylum adopted in

Montevideo

(Uruguay), in 1933 to

grant asylum to Martinelli.

Likewise, they state that "not recognizing asylum

and

denying safe conduct

constitutes a

violation of the asylum conventions, in particular Article 2, third provision, of the

1928 Asylum Convention, which clearly establishes that the State Government that grants asylum, may demand that the asylum seeker be removed from the national territory within the shortest possible time; an obligation in strict accordance with the Convention that remains unfulfilled by the Republic of Panama."

They also point out that

political asylum

must be

respected

as a

humanitarian right,

in accordance with the conventions that regulate it, which is why

Nicaragua reiterates that

Martinelli's asylum

has been granted because he considers himself

persecuted

for

political

reasons and because his life, physical integrity and security, are at imminent risk.

Nicaragua reaffirms its respect for international law and the principle of

non-interference in the internal affairs of other States;

The granting of

asylum

to Mr.

Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Berrocal

is a purely

humanitarian

matter and is consistent with international law on this matter.

