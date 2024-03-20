Nicaragua Rejects The Panama Decision Regarding Martinelli Safe Passage Exit

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) Nicaragua rejects that the Foreign Ministry denies safe passage to Martinelli.
Nicaragua reiterated to the Panamanian Foreign Ministry its adherence to and compliance with international law to grant asylum to Ricardo Martinelli.
The
government of Nicaragua
'categorically' rejected the fact that the
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Panama
does not recognize the
asylum
it granted to former
President Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Berrocal
that
denies him
the
safe passage
he requires to
leave the national territory of Panama.
Through a note issued by its Ministry of Foreign Affairs,
Nicaragua reiterated to the
Panamanian Foreign Ministry its
adherence to and compliance
with international law, especially the
Convention on Asylum
signed in
Havana (Cuba) in 1928 and the
Convention on Political Asylum adopted in
Montevideo
(Uruguay), in 1933 to
grant asylum to Martinelli.
Likewise, they state that "not recognizing asylum
and
denying safe conduct
constitutes a
violation of the asylum conventions, in particular Article 2, third provision, of the
1928 Asylum Convention, which clearly establishes that the State Government that grants asylum, may demand that the asylum seeker be removed from the national territory within the shortest possible time; an obligation in strict accordance with the Convention that remains unfulfilled by the Republic of Panama."
They also point out that
political asylum
must be
respected
as a
humanitarian right,
in accordance with the conventions that regulate it, which is why
Nicaragua reiterates that
Martinelli's asylum
has been granted because he considers himself
persecuted
for
political
reasons and because his life, physical integrity and security, are at imminent risk.
Nicaragua reaffirms its respect for international law and the principle of
non-interference in the internal affairs of other States;
The granting of
asylum
to Mr.
Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Berrocal
is a purely
humanitarian
matter and is consistent with international law on this matter.
MENAFN20032024000218011062ID1107999190
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.